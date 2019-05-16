Johnson: 'Of course I'm going to go for it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson on Tory leadership bid: 'Of course I'm going to go for it'

Boris Johnson has confirmed he will run for the Conservative Party leadership after Theresa May stands down.

Speaking to Huw Edwards at the British Insurance Broker's Association, the former foreign secretary said: "Of course I'm going to go for it."

  • 16 May 2019