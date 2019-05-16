Brady: PM to announce departure timetable in June

Media player
Sir Graham Brady: PM will announce departure timetable in early June
The chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has confirmed that Theresa May will announce her timetable for departure in early June.
16 May 2019
