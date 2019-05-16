UKIP 'rape comments' candidate on survivors' reaction

Video

UKIP's Carl Benjamin has heard reaction from abuse survivors to his rape comments about Labour MP Jess Phillips in 2016.

Police say they are investigating the tweet he wrote, saying "I wouldn't even rape you"; he added to the comments in a recent video saying "With enough pressure I might cave."

Carl Benjamin is UKIP's candidate for South West England.

Victoria Derbyshire challenged him over why he posted such comments, and read to him the reaction of two survivors of sexual abuse.

