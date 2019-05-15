May: MPs 'have a duty' to deliver Brexit

Video

The prime minister has said her Withdrawal Agreement Bill will ensure there is "a smooth and orderly Brexit".

Theresa May also said her bill will ensure the UK is "not sending vast sums of money to the EU any longer" and will put an end to freedom of movement.

A bill implementing Mrs May's Brexit deal will be introduced in the first week of June - regardless of whether cross-party talks with Labour lead to an agreement on how to leave the EU.