Brexit deal 'dead' if bill is rejected

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says PM's deal is 'dead' if bill fails
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says if the withdrawal agreement bill (WAB) is not passed in the Commons in June, the deal negotiated with the EU will be "dead".
The UK would also face no deal or the revocation of Article 50, he told the Lords' European Union Select Committee.
15 May 2019
