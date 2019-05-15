Tory MP repeats call for May to resign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Peter Bone repeats call for Theresa May to resign

Brexiteer Peter Bone said Conservative activists in his Wellingborough constituency want Theresa May to resign before next seek's EU elections.

The Tory MP said they told him the PM's Brexit deal was "worse than staying in the European Union", and they want the UK to leave the EU now on a no-deal basis.

Mrs May thanked them for their time, and said her party "wants to deliver Brexit".

BBC political coverage in text, video, images and social media

  • 15 May 2019
Go to next video: Loudspeaker stops MP mid-question at PMQs