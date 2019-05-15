Video

Brexiteer Peter Bone said Conservative activists in his Wellingborough constituency want Theresa May to resign before next seek's EU elections.

The Tory MP said they told him the PM's Brexit deal was "worse than staying in the European Union", and they want the UK to leave the EU now on a no-deal basis.

Mrs May thanked them for their time, and said her party "wants to deliver Brexit".

