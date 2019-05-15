SNP: Backroom agreement to sell out Scotland?

Video

The SNP's Westminster leader was not impressed with the PM's answer when he asked about a "backroom agreement" between Labour and the Conservatives to force the Brexit "shoddy deal through".

Ian Blackford said it would "sell out" Scotland, but Theresa May replied that only the SNP wanted to "sell out the interests of Scotland".

He said that Scotland's people and parliament were "being ignored".

