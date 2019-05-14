Barclay: 'End point' needed for Brexit talks
Barclay: There needs to be an 'end point' to Brexit talks

It is right for the PM to say there needs to be an “end point” for Brexit talks with Labour, according to Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay.

“It is time for members of Parliament to deliver on the referendum result”, he said.

He was speaking after the government announced legislation to implement the Brexit deal will be introduced in the first week of June.

