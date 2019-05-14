Media player
Hunt: Voters 'would crucify parties' if Brexit is lost
Both the Tories and Labour will be "crucified' by voters if they fail to deliver Brexit, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.
Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event in London, he said it was in the interests of both parties to resolve the impasse in Parliament.
Mr Hunt added that such talks between the government and opposition were a “totally alien thing for the British constitution", and it was "impressive" how long they had lasted.
14 May 2019
