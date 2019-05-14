McDonnell: 'We don't think there's a deal there yet'

Media player
Brexit: 'No deal there yet' says Labour's John McDonnell
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says Labour is negotiating "in good faith" over Brexit, but the government has not made any "significant shift".
At an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal, Mr McDonnell said "the customs union element is absolutely key" to Labour, but "we don't think there's a deal there yet ready for us to sign up to".
Cross-party talks between Labour and ministers are attempting to find a way through the Brexit impasse.
14 May 2019
