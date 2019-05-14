Allen: Farage 'a coward' for refusing TV debate
EU election: Heidi Allen calls Farage 'a coward' for refusing TV debate

Change UK leader Heidi Allen says Nigel Farage is "a coward" for turning down her offer of a live TV debate in the run-up to the European elections.

"If he has said 'no' that displays to me a level of arrogance that says he thinks that his view is the only one that matters," she told the BBC.

  • 14 May 2019