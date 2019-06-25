From a life of knife crime to 'making legit money'
Cracked It: Tariq jailed for knife crime, now in work

A 19-year-old caught carrying a knife, says he has turned his life around thanks to the Cracked It project.

Tariq told Politics Live how he walked away from knife crime and is now a phone repair technician earning "legit" money.

