Rallying for Change UK and Brexit Party

Two of the parties fighting for UK votes in the EU elections are both only a few weeks old, but feature faces well known to those who follow politics.
For Politics Live, John Owen reports from a Brexit Party event in Huddersfield, while Greg Dawson was with their rivals Change UK in Cardiff.
Change UK's Heidi Allen challenged Brexit Party's Nigel Farage to a TV debate, but he declined the offer, asking who she was.
14 May 2019
