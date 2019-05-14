Rallying for Change UK and Brexit Party

Video

Two of the parties fighting for UK votes in the EU elections are both only a few weeks old, but feature faces well known to those who follow politics.

For Politics Live, John Owen reports from a Brexit Party event in Huddersfield, while Greg Dawson was with their rivals Change UK in Cardiff.

Change UK's Heidi Allen challenged Brexit Party's Nigel Farage to a TV debate, but he declined the offer, asking who she was.

