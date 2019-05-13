Hunt: This is a crunch week for Brexit talks
Jeremy Hunt has told reporters this is "a crunch week" for cross-party Brexit talks.

He said discussions between ministers and Labour "have actually continued" despite pessimism about their chances of success.

On the idea of a fresh referendum on any agreement that is reached, he said it would be "a betrayal of what people voted for and we want to implement the first referendum".

  • 13 May 2019