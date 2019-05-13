'No political party should be safe'

Video

Last month’s local elections saw the rise of smaller parties, with a warning to larger parties about holding on to their traditional safe seats.

For Politics Live, John Owen spoke to newly-elected councillors Sarah Madigan and Melanie Darrington, and Ashfield Independents leader Jason Zadrozny.

The group now holds 30 of the 35 seats on Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, and has taken control in the former Labour stronghold.

