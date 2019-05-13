Labour is 'remain and reform' party - Tom Watson
The deputy leader of the Labour Party has urged voters to reject "nationalism" and "populism" in the EU elections.

Tom Watson told the Today programme that Labour is a "remain and reform" party.

  • 13 May 2019
