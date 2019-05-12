'This is not about the leader of the party'
Education Secretary Damian Hinds supports PM on Marr

Education Secretary Damian Hinds told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme that Prime Minister Theresa May has shown "remarkable tenacity and drive" throughout the Brexit process.

Mr Hinds said if talks with Labour this week don't progress then the government will return to Parliament for further votes.

  • 12 May 2019
