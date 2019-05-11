Corbyn: Time to end youth pay discrimination

Video

Labour will extend its plans for a higher £10-an-hour minimum wage to include workers under the age of 18, party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.

Currently, under-18s are entitled to a minimum wage of £4.35 per hour, compared with £8.21 for over-25s.

"You don't get a discount at the shops for being under 18. But if the person serving you on the other side of the counter is young, they could be on half the wage of their colleagues. It's time to end this discrimination," Mr Corbyn told party activists at a youth conference in Birmingham.