Guy Verhofstadt: I don't know if UK will leave EU
During a visit to London, Guy Verhofstadt was asked by the BBC's Iain Watson if he thought the UK would actually leave the European Union.
"I don't know - that's a question you have to ask Mrs May in Westminster, not me," he replied.
Mr Verhofstadt is the European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator and the leader of the Alliance for Liberals and Democrats in Europe.
10 May 2019
