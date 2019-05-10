Verhofstadt: I don't know if UK will leave EU
During a visit to London, Guy Verhofstadt was asked by the BBC's Iain Watson if he thought the UK would actually leave the European Union.

"I don't know - that's a question you have to ask Mrs May in Westminster, not me," he replied.

Mr Verhofstadt is the European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator and the leader of the Alliance for Liberals and Democrats in Europe.

