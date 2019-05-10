US commentator Shapiro questioned on anger

Video

A US conservative commentator was asked about some of his previous tweets when he spoke about his new book, The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great, on anger.

On BBC Politics Live, Andrew Neil reminded him about comments over the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the interviewee admitted posting a "dumb tweet", but said the interview was a "giant waste of time".

Mr Shapiro, who has a large following on social media, accused the interviewer of "making a quick buck" because the author was popular but "no one ever has ever heard" of Mr Neil.

Watch the interview in full