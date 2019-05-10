Burgon pressed over Zionism remarks

Video

Labour's Richard Burgon says he "certainly didn't lie" when he denied having said Zionism was "the enemy of peace".

The shadow justice secretary was asked about why, in 2018, he denied making the remarks, which later emerged in video footage from 2014.

He told BBC Newsnight: "I forgot a phrase that it turns out I used half a decade ago, before I was an MP."

He added that he "regretted" the remarks, which were an "oversimplification".