Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit debate heats up on Question Time
BBC Question Time panellists on Thursday included Amber Rudd MP (Conservative) Jonathan Reynolds MP (Labour) Anna Soubry MP (Change UK) and leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage MEP.
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window