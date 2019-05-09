'A no-deal PM would not command majority'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rudd: A no-deal PM would not command a majority
The candidate who wins the Conservative leadership contest could fail to become prime minister if they back a no-deal Brexit, Amber Rudd has said.
The work and pensions secretary told BBC Newsnight "a no deal prime minister would not be able to command a majority in the House".
Rudd has declined to say whether she will stand for leadership.
You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two weekdays at 22:30 or on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window