'A no-deal PM would not command majority'

Video

The candidate who wins the Conservative leadership contest could fail to become prime minister if they back a no-deal Brexit, Amber Rudd has said.

The work and pensions secretary told BBC Newsnight "a no deal prime minister would not be able to command a majority in the House".

Rudd has declined to say whether she will stand for leadership.

