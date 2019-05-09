Mercer: Veterans treated in 'an appalling way'
Johnny Mercer says he is withdrawing his support for the government - except on Brexit legislation - in protest at historical prosecutions of servicemen and women.

The Conservative MP says "a flaw in the system" means veterans are treated in an "appalling way with which I'm simply not prepared to put up anymore".

