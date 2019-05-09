Media player
EU elections 2019: Corbyn launches Labour campaign
Labour launched its EU elections campaign with the leader speaking about Brexit talks with the government and its policy over a second referendum.
Jeremy Corbyn said cross-party talks had been "difficult" and that Labour "backs option of a public vote".
09 May 2019
