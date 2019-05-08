Brady: 'No public clarity' on May's exit date
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Graham Brady: 'No public clarity' on Theresa May's departure date

Sir Graham Brady has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that there is not yet "public clarity" on when the prime minister will leave office.

The chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee said the prime minister will meet with the group's executive next week.

The executive will then have a further discussion and “reach whatever conclusions it wishes to make next week".

  • 08 May 2019