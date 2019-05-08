MPs 'have rejected another referendum'

Media player
PMQs: May and Creagh on new Brexit referendum
Labour's Mary Creagh also used a football reference at PMQs, as she asked about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - and some of her own Tory MPs - backing a new EU referendum.
Theresa May told her that a majority of MPs had "consistently rejected a second referendum".
08 May 2019
