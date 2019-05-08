Mordaunt must 'get to know' armed forces

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: May and Drax on Penny Mordaunt and armed forces
Former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was in the chamber as a fellow backbencher asked about his successor Penny Mordaunt.
Richard Drax said she must "gain the respect" of the armed forces and get to know them".
Theresa May "commended" Mr Williamson, whom she sacked last week over claims of a leak, before speaking about the work needed to be done to improve equality in the military.
-
08 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48204771/pmqs-may-and-drax-on-penny-mordaunt-and-armed-forcesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window