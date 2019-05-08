Tory MP: May has 'failed and should step aside'

Media player
PMQs: Tory MP tells May she has 'failed and should step aside'
Theresa May says the Brexit impasse is "not an issue about me" and the UK would have left the EU by now if MPs had voted with her.
She was responding to Tory backbencher Andrea Jenkyns who referred to the PM's handling of the local election results and Brexit, saying she had "failed" and should "step aside".
08 May 2019
