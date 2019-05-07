'Nothing agreed' in cross-party Brexit talks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: 'Nothing agreed' in cross-party talks
Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey has said nothing has been agreed in the ongoing cross-party Brexit talks.
But she said the discussions were “very robust” and confirmed that they will convene further meetings this week.
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window