Crick on 1994 interview: I hate seeing that clip

Video

A political correspondent said he felt "really bad" about his infamous TV interview with a 24-year-old councillor about Lib Dem by-election successes.

Michael Crick said he "hates seeing" the clip with Keith House, then favourite to be Lib Dem candidate in the 1994 Eastleigh by-election, who struggled to think of an answer.

Mr Crick was being interviewed on Politics Live about his future career, following his departure from Channel 4 News a few weeks ago.