Phillips: 'I fear for my mental health'

Labour MP Jess Phillips says she fears for mental health due to the abuse she experiences online.

She claims women in the public eye "suffer constant degradation".

Her comments came after UKIP European election candidate Carl Benjamin made further references to her on social media.

Mr Benjamin tweeted in 2016 that he "wouldn't even rape" Ms Phillips. Last month, he posted a video on YouTube saying he "might" rape the MP "with enough pressure".

He has refused to apologise for the remarks.