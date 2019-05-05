Davidson: 'The answer is somewhere in the middle'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ruth Davidson MSP: 'The answer is somewhere in the middle'

The Conservative MSP told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the extremes of the Brexit debate are getting 'louder' following the vote.

  • 05 May 2019
Go to next video: Davidson will 'stand up to Sturgeon' on indyref2