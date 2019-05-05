McDonnell: 'We're dealing with a very unstable government'

Media player
John McDonnell MP: 'We're dealing with a very unstable government'
The Labour MP told the BBC's Andrew Marr that negotiating with the government was like dealing with "a company going into administration".
05 May 2019
