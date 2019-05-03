Media player
Local elections: Tories 'accept' Brexit frustration
The Chairman of the Conservative Party has said that he accepts that there is "huge frustration" from the public on Brexit.
Brandon Lewis told the Today programme that there is a "very clear message to both parties that we have got to get on with getting Brexit done".
03 May 2019
