Hunt: Williamson has a lot to be proud of

Video

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson was very committed to his role and to the men and women of the armed services, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Mr Hunt said he respected the fact that if the prime minister believed Mr Williamson was responsible for leaking information then she could not have him sitting around the table at the National Security Council. But he added that Mr Williamson had “a lot to be proud of, of his record”, and hoped it would not be the last word on his career as defence secretary.

Mr Williamson has strenuously denied leaking information from the National Security Council.

Responding to calls from MPs for a police inquiry, David Lidington, the prime minister’s de facto deputy, said the PM considered the matter "closed".

Watch the full interview on Monday 6 May 2019 on BBC World News and on the BBC News Channel.