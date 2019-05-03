Hunt: Changing leader would not help Brexit

Video

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said both the Conservatives and Labour have experienced a “tough time” in local elections and said it was because both had “failed” to deliver on Brexit, which they promised to do at the last election.

However, Mr Hunt told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that changing leader would "not help get this difficult issue of Brexit over the line in a hung Parliament".

The elections, held on 2 May 2019, saw many smaller parties and independent candidates gain seats.

Watch the full interview on Monday 6 May 2019 on BBC World News and on the BBC News Channel.