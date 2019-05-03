Confronted
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘Saoradh’ members confronted

BBC reporter confronts ‘Saoradh’ members in Northern Ireland over the death of Lyra McKee,

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 May 2019