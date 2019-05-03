'Of course we wanted to do better'

Media player
Local elections: Labour leader Corbyn reacts to results
Labour has lost about 80 seats to date, while the Conservatives have lost 450 seats and 19 English councils so far, many of them to the Liberal Democrats.
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn gave his reaction to the results on a visit to Trafford Council in Greater Manchester, where the party won overall control.
Polls took place for 248 English councils, six mayors and all 11 councils in Northern Ireland.
03 May 2019
