'I'd ask PM to consider her position'

The leader of the Conservative Party on the Cotswold District Council said he would ask the PM to "consider her position very carefully" after the local election results.

The Conservatives lost control of the council after 16 years to the Lib Dems.

Local Tory party leader Tony Berry said: "I do recognise there are very, very many things in play here.

"Not just protest votes, but I think when we look into the figures we also find there's a much lower turnout than usual and of course that skews everything. It's a very unusual set of circumstances."

Asked what reasons he was picking up on the doorstep about why people were not voting Conservative, he blamed Brexit and "professional politicians who are basically working for themselves rather than necessarily what is best for the country".

His message to Theresa May after tonight? "I would ask her to consider her position very carefully," he said.