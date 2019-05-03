'PM must look at number of Tory councillors lost'

Video

Donna Jones, the leader of the Conservative group at Portsmouth City Council, has said Theresa May needs to look at how many councillors the party has lost overnight.

She said Brexit played a "huge part" in the elections although she was pleased with the performance in Portsmouth.

Ms Jones added: "If she listens to the grassroots Conservative Party members - even those that voted to remain - they are now saying, enough is enough, and we want you to leave the European Union even if that means no deal."