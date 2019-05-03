Media player
Sir Ed Davey: 'The Liberal Democrats are back in business'
The Conservatives and Labour have faced a backlash in the local elections, with the Liberal Democrats one of the main beneficiaries from their losses.
The Lib Dems have already gained more than 270 seats, with many results not yet known.
Former Environment Secretary Sir Ed Davey said the party was back in business.
03 May 2019
