Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Local elections: Brexit 'dissatisfaction hitting Conservative vote'
Tory MP Graham Brady has said "dissatisfaction" over Brexit is hitting the party's vote, with voters on doorsteps having told him "for heaven's sake, get on with it".
Asked whether Theresa May's name has come up much in canvassing, Mr Brady - chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee - said "it does from time to time, but it's more an overwhelming frustration" that Brexit is yet to happen.
He added he suspects there may be more spoiled ballot papers than usual.
-
03 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48143439/local-elections-brexit-dissatisfaction-hitting-conservative-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window