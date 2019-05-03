Media player
Local elections: Lib Dems 'fighting back', says deputy leader
The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, said she is "hopeful" that the Liberal Democrats can make gains in the local council elections.
She said there is a "Lib Dem fightback", adding: "People are absolutely disillusioned on the doorsteps with the job the government's making.
Ms Swinson said the "only thing that unites the country" is "everybody's view" that the government is dealing with Brexit badly.
"Doesn't matter if people were Leave or Remain, everyone can agree on that pretty much," she said.
03 May 2019
