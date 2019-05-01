5G Huawei contract is 'nesting a dragon'

Media player
PMQs: Tugendhat and May on Huawei role in UK 5G network
The PM was asked about the "extraordinary" decision to allow Huawei to work on the network and why she was "ignoring two of our closest intelligence allies".
Tom Tugendhat, chair of the foreign affairs select committee, said the UK would be "nesting a dragon" by allowing the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei to build the cyber network that will power the UK's 5G network.
Theresa May said Britain was committed to taking decisions that were "supported by a hard-headed, technically-informed assessment of the risk".
01 May 2019
