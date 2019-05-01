Blackford on student fees 'hostile environment'

Media player
PMQs: May and Blackford on EU students in Scotland
Ian Blackford asked the prime minister if she would match Nicola Sturgeon's pledge to provide free tuition for EU student through to 2021.
Theresa May told the SNP Westminster leader that the Scottish government was going to give EU students free tuition up to 2024, but English students will have to pay.
He followed that up with a question about visas for students, but was told the situation "was not quite as problematic" as he suggested.
01 May 2019
