Corbyn recalls PM's 'burning injustices' pledge

PMQs: May and Corbyn on inequality and social mobility
Ahead of Thursday's local elections in England and Northern Ireland, Jeremy Corbyn raised a report out on inequality
He recalled that on her first day in office, Theresa May promised to tackle "burning social injustices that plague our society".
Theresa May said she wanted everyone to have the opportunity to "reach their potential whatever their background" and claimed Labour would offer "failed policies, broken promises and piles of debt".
01 May 2019
