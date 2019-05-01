Corbyn: Social mobility is going backwards

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on social mobility and life expectancy
The Labour leader said life expectancy in the UK was going down, but the prime minister disputed his claim.
Jeremy Corbyn told the prime minister at Prime Minister's Questions that "things are getting worse" under Theresa May, with more people getting food parcels and going to food banks.
She said Conservatives were "improving people's lives" while the opposition leader had voted against such policies.
01 May 2019
