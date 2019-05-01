Batten at election launch: Brexit means exit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UKIP European election launch: Gerard Batten in Middlesbrough
UKIP is the only political party that offers a "clear policy" to take the UK out of the EU, leader Gerard Batten has said.
He launched his party's campaign for the European elections, due on 23 May, saying his party did not want them to take place.
Gerard Batten went on to contrast UKIP with the Brexit Party, headed by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, saying it was a "wholly owned subsidiary of one man's ego".
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48119631/ukip-european-election-launch-gerard-batten-in-middlesbroughRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window