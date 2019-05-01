Batten at election launch: Brexit means exit

Video

UKIP is the only political party that offers a "clear policy" to take the UK out of the EU, leader Gerard Batten has said.

He launched his party's campaign for the European elections, due on 23 May, saying his party did not want them to take place.

Gerard Batten went on to contrast UKIP with the Brexit Party, headed by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, saying it was a "wholly owned subsidiary of one man's ego".