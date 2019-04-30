Media player
Extinction Rebellion: 'No concrete outcome' from talks with Michael Gove
There was "no concrete outcome" from talks between environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion and Environment Secretary Michael Gove, one of the group's co-founders says.
Claire Farrell took part in the meetings that she said were "politically heavy".
But she welcomed movement on one of the group's demands for citizens' assemblies to address climate change.
30 Apr 2019
